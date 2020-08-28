Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Everton’s interest in Abdoulaye Doucoure

It is an open secret that Everton are looking to sign a midfielder this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti needs to add a quality central midfielder to his rank following the departure of Morgan Schneiderlin last season.





The likes of Fabian Delph and Tom Davies have been very inconsistent, while Andre Gomes is yet to return to his best form after a long injury lay-off.

If the widespread reports are to be believed, the Toffees are looking to sign at least two midfielders this summer – Allan from Napoli, and Abdoulaye Doucoure from Watford.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Doucoure wants to join the Toffees but Everton are yet to reach an agreement to sign the midfielder.

James Rodriguez talks on 😉 same Doucouré wants to join but still not agreed between the two clubs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2020

The 27-year-old wants to leave Watford following their relegation to the Championship last season. He has been a consistent performer in the Premier League for a while and would be a fantastic signing for Everton.

Competition from Fulham?

According to reports from Téléfoot Chaine, Doucoure has rejected offers from Wolves, Fulham, and Hertha Berlin already as he has set his heart on playing under Ancelotti.

Fulham have been linked with a host of midfielders in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen whether they make a late attempt to sign Doucoure.