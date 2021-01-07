Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun

Popular football journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that Arsenal haven’t taken a decision on Folarin Balogun.

The 19-year-old striker is a highly-rated young talent who made his senior debut earlier this season.





He has a contract at the club until the end of the season and is yet to pen a new deal.

Romano claims that at least 15 clubs have approached him to join them as a free agent. However, no deal has taken place. The youngster will consider a new contract if he gets more game time at Arsenal.

Balogun always been open to stay at Arsenal… but he needs to play. This is the priority for Folarin and his agents. If he plays more, he'll be consider a new contract. If not, Balogun will decide among 15 clubs that approached him as free agent. Nothing done/signed yet 🔴 #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2021

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal boss has touched on the player’s situation in his press conference today.

The Spaniard has said that the club want him to stay, and the player wants to continue as well. The club is negotiating with the player’s agent over a new deal, but Arteta didn’t sound confident.

“Well, you need three parties to make a deal,” said Arteta. “For sure the club wants to make a deal, the manager wants to make a deal, and I’m not sure about the agent,”

According to reports from The Athletic, Balogun is close to signing a pre-contract agreement to join a foreign club.

The latest contract offer given to him doesn’t come close to his expectations.

However, the most important thing that is preventing the player from signing a new deal is genuine concern over his playing time at the club.

He has made five substitute appearances in cup competitions, scoring twice, but the youngster is yet to make his appearance in the Premier League.