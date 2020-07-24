Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool working to extend Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract

According to Guardian journalist and Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are working to extend the contract of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool are still working to extend Georginio Wijnaldum contract – talks on with his agent to find an agreement. Dejan Lovren is going to leave the club and join Zenit St. Petersburg for €12M. No official bid yet for Thiago Alcantara. 🔴 #LFC #Liverpool #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2020

The Netherlands international has just a year left on his current contract at Anfield, and he is the only key player who is yet to sign a lucrative, long-term deal.





Both parties haven’t been able to reach an agreement but one is expected going forward as Liverpool can’t afford to lose him for free next summer.

Wijnaldum, 29, has featured in 36 Premier League games this term, weighing in with four goals, and his ability to link defence with attack has been crucial to the Reds’ successful campaign.

He joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016 on a five-year deal for £23 million, and has made 185 appearances across all competitions, scoring 19 games and playing a major role in the side’s recent rise to the top.

Wijnaldum remains a key cog in the Reds midfield and he definitely deserves a pay rise given the quality service he has rendered over the years.