Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool still in contact with Bayern Munich midfielder and Manchester City target Thiago Alcantara

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are still in contact with Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, and the player is waiting to seal a move to the English Premier League this summer.

Thiago Alcantara is waiting because he strongly wants to move to Premier League this summer. Liverpool are still in contact with him but Bayern told again 2 days ago they’re going to sell Thiago only for €30m. Jürgen Klopp wants Thiago too. It’s up to the clubs. 🔴 #LFC #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to land the Spanish midfielder who recently helped the Bundesliga giants to the Champions League title with his heroics in the middle of the park, but his side must part with £27 million to have the chance of landing him.





The 29-year-old is also on Manchester City’s radar and he will help boost the title chances of Pep Guardiola’s side if he moves to the Etihad Stadium.

Thiago brings a lot of quality and experience to the table despite his age and injury record, and it’s why Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is hoping that he doesn’t join his bitter rivals Liverpool.

The former Everton star even believes the Reds landing the Bayern star ‘is a better signing than Lionel Messi going to Man City’, and while not many will necessarily agree with him, it only speaks volumes about Thiago’s quality.