Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool still haven’t started official talks with RB Leipzig for Timo Werner as Chelsea ready official bid

Italian football journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are readying an official bid for the signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, with the Germany international set to discuss contract details with the Blues if Liverpool will not match their bid in the coming hours.

Liverpool still haven’t started official talks with Leipzig for Werner, always asked for time. Only talks with the player (via Klöpp). Chelsea are ready with an official bid and if Liverpool will not match it on next hours, Werner will discuss his contract with Chelsea. 🇩🇪 #CFC https://t.co/tID7WaOw1A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2020

The Reds want Werner and manager Jurgen Klopp has told the club that the 24-year-old is perfect for his squad.

However, they are yet to start official talks with the Bundesliga side and are asking for time.

Klopp has been in talks with the forward and he is also keen on moving to Anfield.

But all that could change with Frank Lampard’s side ready to act.

Werner can be signed for £54 million this summer, £36 million in the summer of 2021 and £22 million in 2022, but the option to do so expires on June 15 of every year, and it appears Chelsea are willing to move quick.

As revealed by The Athletic, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is prepared to back Lampard in the summer transfer market as he looks to make at least two marquee signings and challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the title, and it appears Werner could be moving to Stamford Bridge in the coming months.