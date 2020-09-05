Fabrizio Romano: Leeds are still in talks to sign Rodrigo De Paul

Leeds United are still in talks to sign Rodrigo de Paul in the summer transfer window, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites have made two major signings already this summer. They signed Rodrigo from Valencia on a club-record deal, while secured the signature of Robin Koch from Freiburg last month.





Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is still looking to bolster his attacking department this summer and has earmarked Rodrigo de Paul as a potential option.

The Whites are also close to securing a deal for Croatian centre-back, Josko Gvardiol.

Agreement to be reached soon for Josko Gvardiol to Leeds. Confirmed. Talks still on for Rodrigo de Paul. ⚪️ #LUFC #transfers https://t.co/qC5KoK5QrC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2020

De Paul is a superb player and he would be a terrific signing for the Yorkshire club.

It seems Leeds are prepared to break their transfer record for the second time this summer as they continue to negotiate a deal for the forward.

The 26-year-old is priced around £30million by the Serie A club, and Leeds are not unfazed by his valuation.

The attacking midfielder scored seven goals and provided six assists in 34 league games last season for Udinese.

Leeds were also interested in Ryan Kent this summer and had a bid rejected already. Kent, however, has informed Leeds that he is happy at the Glasgow club, and is currently not interested in moving to the Premier League.