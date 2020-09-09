Fabrizio Romano: Julian Draxler is ‘on the list’ of Leeds United

The Guardian journalist and transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano has posted the latest update on potential transfer deals Leeds United are working on.

The tweet mainly concerns Leeds United’s interest in Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, but there’s important info added in the tweet as well.





Leeds United are looking to bring in more players to the side with club owner Andrea Radrizzani claiming that they have money to invest.

The Whites have been reportedly linked with a move for PSG forward Julian Draxler this week, and many Leeds fans didn’t pay too much credence to it.

The club have shown great ambition in the transfer market but even staunch supporters have found it hard to believe that Leeds are showing interest in the world-class German international.

However, Romano has made a big claim that Draxler is indeed ‘on the list’ of potential targets for Leeds.

Crysencio Summerville is set to join Leeds from Feyenoord – as per @DiMarzio. Total agreement reached for the Dutch winger. Talks on for Rodrigo de Paul but Udinese don’t want to negotiate for less than €40m – still no agreement, Draxler is on the list too. ⚪️ #LUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2020

RMC Sport claimed yesterday that Leeds have made contact with the PSG forward, and are trying to bring him to Elland Road.

Reliable journalist and transfer expert, Nicolo Schira claimed on social networking site Twitter yesterday that Draxler could leave PSG.

Radrizzani shares a very good relationship with the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and the pair are working to reach an agreement for the former Schalke winger.

German club Hertha Berlin are also interested in signing Draxler who joined PSG in 2017 for a reported of 42m euros (£35.5m).