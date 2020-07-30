Fabrizio Romano: Inter Milan are ready to start talks with Tottenham Hotspur for Tanguy Ndombele

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to start talks with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of France international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Inter are ready to start talks with Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombele. He’s a real target as midfielder for Antonio Conte. The two clubs will also consider some swap deals on next weeks – good relationship after Eriksen deal. 🇫🇷 @SkySport #THFC #Inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2020

Antonio Conte’s side will also consider swap deals in order to get the deal over the line given the working relationship both sides have developed after Christian Eriksen moved to San Siro in January.





Spurs brought the Frenchman to North London in a £63 million deal last summer, making him their record signing, but he has struggled to impress so far.

Inter want Ndombele as manager Conte reckons he fits his style of play and could be an upgrade on Marcelo Brozovic in the centre of the park, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be keen to do business.

The 23-year-old is clearly not in the starting XI plans of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, and he is said to have told his representatives he wants out this summer.

While Inter clearly won’t be able to meet Tottenham’s asking price, some of their players could appeal to Mourinho and it will be interesting to see if both teams can seal a deal in the coming weeks.

Ndombele is Spurs’ joint-highest earner alongside Harry Kane, and Inter might have to meet his £200,000-per-week wages to have a chance of luring him away.