Fabrizio Romano fancies Hector Bellerin to leave Arsenal this summer

Reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there are ‘huge chances’ that Hector Bellerin will leave Arsenal this summer.

The right-back has played for the Gunners first-team for nearly eight years, but he has recently fallen down the pecking order.

Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares have been preferred ahead of him for the right-back duties, and he has not featured in the last five league games.

This has raised speculation regarding his future with the club, and Romano claims that he is most likely to be on the move this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain failed with an approach to sign the Spaniard last summer, and Romano has said that it could be an open race this time around.

However, the north London giants won’t provide any discount with more than two years remaining on the defender’s contract.

There are ‘huge chances’ for Hector Bellerin to leave Arsenal in the summer. Leonardo wanted him at PSG one year ago but there was no agreement between the two clubs. Now it’d be an open race – #AFC won’t make any discount. 🔴🇪🇸 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2021

Sportslens view:

Bellerin has overcome his recent injury concerns, registering one goal and four assists in 30 appearances this term.

However, he has often received criticism from some fans for his defensive vulnerabilities.

The club are reportedly looking for another right-back option, and Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi has been regularly linked.

Bellerin is unlikely to contend with the prospect of playing second fiddle at the prime of his career, and it could be the right time to part ways.

Paris Saint-Germain are long-term admirers of the Spaniard, while Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in their graduate.

Bellerin spent several years in the La Masia academy before joining the Gunners alongside Jon Toral in the summer of 2011.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

