Fabrizio Romano: Everton are keen to sell Moise Kean in the summer

According to Italian transfer expert and Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Everton are keen on cashing in on Moise Kean when the summer transfer window opens, and they value him at around £43 million.

Everton are keen to sell Moise Kean in the summer – the negotiations will start around €50m. PSG are working to sign him on a permanent deal but negotiating on the price – Italian clubs would join the race only if PSG won’t find an agreement. 🔵 #EFC #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2021

The 21-year-old moved to Paris Saint-Germain on loan in the summer of 2020, and he has been in inspired form ever since.

Kean has bagged 16 goals in 32 matches in all competitions for the French powerhouses, and they are keen to sign him permanently.

However, Everton’s asking price is too much for them and they are trying to beat it down.

Should PSG fail to find an agreement, though, other suitors will join them in the race, and Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan have been linked with the Toffees striker.

Kean joined Everton from Juventus in the summer of 2019 on a five-year deal for an initial £25.1 million, but was not able to hit the ground running at Goodison Park.

The Italy international played 37 games for the Toffees before leaving for PSG, starting nine times and scoring four goals.

He clearly does not feature in the plans of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti going forward, and the club will look to strengthen the squad with the fees realized from his sales.

The Goodison Park outfit need to make more quality additions to their ranks this summer if they are to challenge strongly for Europe next Premier League season.

