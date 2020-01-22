Fabrizio Romano delivers the latest on Willian Jose’s potential move to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur want to bring in a new striker before the end of the January transfer window, and they have identified Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose as their man.
The Brazilian is expected to help provide quality cover for Spurs until Harry Kane returns, and Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered the latest on the North London giants’ plans to land him on Twitter:
Tottenham and Real Sociedad are in advanced talks for Willian José. Spure are NOT going to pay the release clause (€70M) and are now negotiating with Real about the fee to reach an agreement. ⚪️ #THFC #Tottenham #WillianJosé #transfers
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2020
Tottenham need a quality finisher that can hit the ground running and fire them to a top-four finish, and the Brazilian looks like the perfect man for the job.
He has scored 52 goals in 121 games for Sociedad, and the fact that he was once on the books of Real Madrid speaks volume.
Spurs are currently nine points behind Chelsea ahead of tonight’s clash with Norwich City, and picking up all three points will go a long way to keep their dreams of playing in the Champions League next season alive.
Willian Jose can play as a target man and is also good with the ball at his feet, hence, he will be able to adapt to whatever style Tottenham decide to play at any point in time should they seal a move for him.