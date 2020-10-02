Fabrizio Romano comments on Leeds United’s interest in Nahitan Nandez

Leeds United are reportedly keen on Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, and they could be forced to make a move for him after Michael Cuisance’s deal fell through at the last minute as a result of a failed medical.

Contacts are said to have been made between both parties, and it will be interesting to see if the Whites will firm up interest in the Uruguayan international in the coming days.





According to Centro Trentuno, Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is a huge fan of the 24-year-old and he wanted him at Elland Road since last summer.

However, Cagliari pipped them to his signature and have slammed a £35 million release clause on his head.

Leeds can get Nandez for just £18 million, though, going by an update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“I see some rumours about Nandez from Cagliari,” the Italian journalist told OddsChecker.

“He’s a player that Bielsa likes so much since he was in Boca juniors. But it’s not easy because Cagliari are going to ask €20 million to sign him”

The Sky Sports man also added an update on his podcast, hinting that Leeds could make a move for him, although a work permit could be an issue.

“We also have to check out Leeds with Nandez from Cagliari. Pay attention,” Romano said.

“We will see if something happens between Italy and the Premier League. I can’t say more. Young players. Talented players. Italy. Premier League. Stay tuned.

“So young players but so good players, there are ongoing talks but it’s not easy because of the work permits. We have to see. Sorry for teasing you.”

While Nandez is a no-nonsense box-to-box midfielder who picked up 14 yellow cards last term, he can also play on the right-wing, as a central midfielder and on the right-hand side of the defence, and such versatility will definitely come handy at Leeds.