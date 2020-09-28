Fabrizio Romano: £23 million bid from Leeds United for Rodrigo de Paul turned down by Udinese

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is clearly a huge fan of Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, and that’s understandable given the creativity of the Argentina international.

The 26-year-old ended last season with seven goals and six assists in 34 Serie A games, and having such a player in their squad will definitely increase the Whites’ chances of finishing 2020-21 on an impressive note.





Udinese are holding out for £35 million, but Leeds aren’t keen to meet their demands.

According to transfer expert and Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Elland Road outfit have tabled a £23 million bid for de Paul, but it has been turned down by the Italians.

Leeds are in advanced talks to sign Michaël Cuisance, as per L’Équipé. €20m offered to Bayern Münich and personal terms agreed until June 2025. Fee details still to be completed between clubs. Another bid from #LUFC for de Paul [€25m] was turned down by Udinese. ⚪️ #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

Clearly, Udinese won’t be selling their most-prized possession on the cheap, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds will return with another bid.

They have already turned their attention to Bayern Munich’s Michael Cuisance from the look of things, and the Bundesliga giants appear willing to do business.

While the 21-year-old doesn’t have the experience that de Paul brings to the table, his huge potential and talents have attracted Leeds, and he could turn out to become one of the best players in his position under the guidance and tutelage of Bielsa.