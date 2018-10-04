Fabregas ‘set to quit’ Chelsea after Sarri treatment, will consider La Liga or MLS

According to Sport, Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is ‘set to quit’ the London club after a lack of playing time under Maurizio Sarri. The Spanish international, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will reportedly consider a move back to La Liga or the MLS.
Fabregas is unlikely to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge after struggling for minutes, with competition in midfield proving too fierce. Sarri has so far preferred N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic over the former Arsenal playmaker.
Signed from Barcelona in 2014, the 31-year-old has gone on to make 185 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea. He’s won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup with the Blues but his time at the Bridge looks to be coming to an end.
Fabregas’ form last season was inconsistent under former manager Antonio Conte and he was no longer commanding a starting place as a result. He won’t be short of interest if his availability is publicly confirmed, but his potential next destination is unknown.
MLS will be mooted due to his age and the league recruiting ageing stars from Europe, but Spain might also be an option if the right club come forward. Time will tell.
