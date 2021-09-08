Fabio Paratici worth his weight in gold as report claims Tottenham could sign Framck Kessie on a free transfer

Fabio Paratici is being backed to get AC Milan ace Franck Kessie signed up for Tottenham on a free transfer next summer according to a report from Milan News.

And if the Spurs Director of Football manages to do just that, he will prove his weight in gold.

Nuno Espirito Santo clearly wants to bolster his central midfield ranks at Tottenham.

And Kessie would be a truly brilliant signing for the north London outfit.

Franck Kessie could join Tottenham on a free next year

Milan News label the Ivory Coast international as a ‘traitor’ and suggest that he could be on his way out of the San Siro next summer for absolutely nothing with Tottenham waiting in the wings.

The AC Milan ace is exactly the kind of player Spurs need in central midfield.

In 37 Serie A appearances for AC Milan last season, Kessie racked up 13 goals and four assists. During those outings, he averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 1.3 clearances per game. The 24-year-old averaged 53.9 passes per game with a hugely impressive completion rate of 88.9%.

Those really are some very impressive stats. Kessie is strong, a tenacious tackler and has real energy and drive. He seems to be tailor made for the robust and intense nature of the Premier League.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims claims that Milan were demanding as much as €50 million (£42 million) for the 24-year-old last month.

That now looks rather foolish with his contract set to expire next summer.

And Paratici is keen to exploit that. Signing Kessie for absolutely nothing next year given his current value would be outstanding business for Tottenham.

Read also: Two Tottenham players make big demand after Brazil vs Argentina debacle.

Stats obtained via Who Scored.