Fabio Capello thinks Liverpool would be the ideal club for Erling Haaland

Former England manager Fabio Capello has claimed that Liverpool would be the ideal club for Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has made quite the impression at Borussia Dortmund already and he is being tipped to move on to a bigger club in near future.

Capello believes (via Mirror) that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could improve him as a player and he would suit Liverpool perfectly.

The towering centre forward has impressive pace, power and finishing already and he has all the tools to develop into a world class player.

The 19-year-old has scored 41 goals this season for Salzburg and Dortmund. He could further add to his tally in the remaining games of the season.

Liverpool could do with a clinical presence like him. However, a summer move seems extremely unlikely.

He joined Dortmund in January and the German club won’t sell him so soon unless there is a massive offer.

It will be interesting to see if any club comes forward with an offer for Haaland this summer.

He would be the ideal alternative to Firmino at Liverpool. The Brazilian is an excellent false nine but he is not a reliable goalscorer.

Haaland could lead the attack for Liverpool and allow Firmino to play in a more natural, deeper role.

Timo Werner has been linked with the Reds this summer and it will be interesting to see who they end up with.