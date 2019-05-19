Fabio Capello says Claudio Ranieri and Celtic would be a perfect fit

Former England boss Fabio Capello has said that Claudio Ranieri would be an ideal fit for Celtic.
Ranieri, who won the Premier League title with Leicester City, is set to leave his position at Roma in the summer. According to reports, the 67-year-old is being considered as one of the candidates to become the permanent manager of the Bhoys.
Neil Lennon is currently taking charge of the club that are aiming to win the domestic treble for the third time in a row. However, doubts remain whether he will be given a full-time job even if Celtic manage to win the treble (which is a possibility) this season.
Although Lennon is confident that he will get the full-time managerial role, speculations are rife that the club are after a bigger name.
According to reports from the Daily Record, Rafael Benitez is among the frontrunners, while Ranieri is also in the frame. And Capello believes that Ranieri has the experience and pedigree to be a success at Celtic.
“For me, he’s one of the very best coaches around, as he has shown managing really top-level sides in Italy, France, England and Spain,” Capello told the Sunday Post .
“Claudio is at the top level of his profession, and after what he did at Leicester, he can do anything – even in Scotland.
“For him, it would be another excellent challenge, and considering the quality of Celtic, he could also perhaps win another title to add to his collection.
“Celtic had a great coach in Brendan Rodgers, a man who is technically so good.
“Now it is obvious that the board are looking around for someone for next season who will be at the same very high level.
“I have heard Claudio Ranieri is one of the coaches they are looking at, and I can see why. He is a football man, is very experienced and has succeeded in several countries.
“He would have no problem adapting to Scottish football, which is more physical and less technical than the Italian and English games.
“Certainly, he should find different challenges in Glasgow than he has in his other jobs. But for a man like him, with his past, I am sure it would not be a problem.”