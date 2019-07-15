Fabian Delph set to fly out to seal Everton move

Everton are set to seal the signing of Fabian Delph from Manchester City.
According to the Liverpool Echo, the 29-year-old midfielder is all set to fly out to Switzerland to finalise his move and join up with his new teammates.
Everton’s pre-season preparations are underway at Verbier and Delph will meet up with the squad there tomorrow.
The Toffees are paying around £8.5m for Delph and it could prove to be a bargain next season.
The midfielder has plenty of experience in the Premier League and he will add depth to the Everton side. Also, he has won quite a few trophies with Manchester City and he will bring that winning mentality and experience into the dressing room.
Delph can play as a left-back as well and his versatility will be a bonus for Marco Silva during injuries and rotation.
The midfielder is no longer a key player for Manchester City and the move to Everton makes a lot of sense for him. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Everton can provide him with that platform.
Also, the Toffees are on the up and they are showing the ambition to secure European football. Delph will relish the new challenge ahead of him.