Fabian Balbuena admits he struggled after West Ham move

It is not always easy for any foreign player to come to a new club and straightaway make an impact. It can well happen that some players take longer time to settle down than others.
That has been the case with West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena. The 27-year-old joined from Corinthians in the summer transfer window and found it troublesome to adjust to English football initially.
He has told West Ham United’s official website that he struggled a little bit when he joined the London club, but now he has adjusted to the condition.
The Paraguayan defender has revealed it’s not just the style of football, but also getting used to the English language that he found troublesome.
He said: “I had a little bit of trouble with the language but with time it is getting better and I’m talking English every day and, in general, I’m feeling better every time I try.
“The intensity here is bigger, and also it’s possible to play more. In South America, the players fall with minimal contact but here it is different.
“But for me, the most different aspect is the intensity. There are great players in every position on the pitch so that’s why I think everything is more intense.
“I struggled a bit in the first weeks after I moved but I think I have adapted already, working day by day and I feel good about how things are going.”
However, he is now getting used to the condition, and as a result his recent performances have improved considerably. Manuel Pellegrini has used him alongside Issa Diop at West Ham, and the duo have produced some eye catchy performances in recent games.
West Ham managed just two wins in nine games all season, and suffered back to back defeats against Brighton and Tottenham in the Premier League.
The Hammers will face Leicester City away from home in their next Premier League fixture.