FA Cup 4th round fixtures 2020/21: Preview, TV info & Live stream

The fourth round of the FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend, with some intriguing ties taking place over the next four days.
The standout game is on Sunday as Manchester United and Liverpool go head-to-head at Old Trafford.
The two sides played out a goalless draw in the Premier League last weekend, but the cup tie could be a more open affair.
Chorley will be aiming to spring a surprise in the first tie on Friday evening as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Victory Park.
The two sides last met in the competition 35 years ago, with the non-league side running out 3-0 winners in a first round second-replay encounter.
One of the highlights of the line-up on Saturday is the evening fixture between Cheltenham Town and Manchester City.
Cheltenham are challenging for promotion from League 2 this term and will be eager to upset the Premier League outfit.
Other notable ties this weekend include Brentford versus Leicester City on Sunday and Wycombe Wanderers versus Tottenham Hotspur the following day.
FA Cup 4th round fixtures
Friday 22 January
Chorley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – BT Sport
Saturday 23 January
Southampton vs Arsenal – BT Sport
Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle – BBC
West Ham United vs Doncaster Rovers – BBC
Bournemouth vs Crawley Town – BT Sport
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Blackpool – BT Sport
Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest– BT Sport
Barnsley vs Norwich City – BT Sport
Millwall vs Bristol City – BT Sport
Cheltenham Town vs Manchester City – BBC
Sunday 24 January
Chelsea vs Luton Town – BBC
Brentford vs Leicester City – BT Sport
Fulham v Burnley – BT Sport
Manchester United vs Liverpool – BBC
Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday – BT Sport
Monday 25 January
Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur – BT Sport
Live Stream Information
