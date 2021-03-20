FA Cup: Predicted Everton starting line-up vs Man City

Everton will face Manchester City in the FA Cup sixth-round round clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees have struggled at home this season, and they will have to be on top of their game to beat Pep Guardiola’s side who have lost just one of their previous 32 competitive matches.





Ancelotti confirmed in the press conference yesterday that both Jordan Pickford and Robin Olsen are out injured. Joao Virginia, 21, is expected to start.

In defence, Ancelotti is likely to make one change. Yerry Mina is fit again, and he is available for selection. The 26-year-old defender should get the nod in place of Mason Holgate.

The likes of Allan, Andre Gomes and Tom Davies all featured in the 2-1 defeat against Burnley in the last match. The trio is expected to start again in the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure.

James Rodriguez is also out injured. The Colombian attacking midfielder is a world-class player but he has struggled with fitness, having just started in three out of Everton’s last 10 games.

Ancelotti confirmed yesterday that Rodriguez will return to the first-team squad against Crystal Palace after the international break.

Gylfi Sigurdsson could come into the side in place of Alex Iwobi. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are likely to retain their places.

Predicted Everton starting line-up vs Manchester City: Virginia, Mina, Keane, Digne, Godfrey; Allan, Gomes, Davies; Richarlison, DCL, Sigurdsson.

In other news, Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 2-0 win for Manchester City in the FA Cup clash vs Everton.