FA Cup: Predicted Chelsea line-up (3-4-2-1) vs Sheffield United

Chelsea entertain Sheffield United in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues recently booked their spot in the last eight of the Champions League after a comfortable 3-0 aggregate triumph over Atletico Madrid.





Their form has been impressive since Thomas Tuchel took charge as the manager in January, and they are currently on a 14-match unbeaten run.

The west London side have kept a stunning 11 clean sheets during this period and are the favourites for tomorrow’s cup showdown against the Blades.

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Predicted Line-up:

Kepa Arrizabalaga has not played for the Blues since the Premier League win over Newcastle United in mid-February where Edouard Mendy was rested. The Spanish goalkeeper may get the nod for this game.

There could be a solitary change in the back three from the 2-0 win over Atletico in midweek. Kurt Zouma could drop to the bench for the return of Andreas Christensen. Thiago Silva remains out of contention due to a minor hamstring issue.

There could be a complete reshuffle in the wing-back positions. Reece James and Marcos Alonso may be replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell respectively.

Jorginho is available after missing the Atletico clash due to suspension. He is likely to return in the centre of the park and could be accompanied by Mateo Kovacic.

Tuchel previously said that Kante should be handled with extra care with his injury setbacks over the past 18 months. The Frenchman is likely to drop to the bench.

In the attack, Mason Mount is likely to start after missing the European clash due to suspension after reaching the yellow card limit.

He could be accompanied by Hakim Ziyech, who was hugely impressive against Atletico with a goal and created three key chances.

Up front, Olivier Giroud may lead the line ahead of Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham, who has returned to training after an ankle injury.

The Frenchman has been an unused substitute for four matches and he will be eager to make a mark tomorrow ahead of international duty.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (3-4-2-1): Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Ziyech, Mount; Giroud.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com and Whoscored.com