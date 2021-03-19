FA Cup: Mark Lawrenson states the prediction for Everton v Man City

Everton will face Manchester City in the sixth round of the FA Cup clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in outstanding form having lost just one of their previous 32 competitive matches.





Ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final tie, they stand out as favourites, and Mark Lawrenson predicts a 2-0 win for the visitors.

Everton have progressed really well under Carlo Ancelotti but the Toffees have found it hard to win games at home this season.

Their last weekend’s defeat against Burnley was their seventh in 14 league games at Goodison Park this season.

Lawrenson, the decorated BBC pundit, has suggested that Everton’s other big concern is the absence of James Rodriguez.

The Colombian is a world-class player, but he has struggled with injuries in his debut season. He has only started three of their past 10 games and has not played more than 70 minutes in any of them.

“Rodriguez is injured at the moment and Manchester City look so good with the way they are set up, and the way they are playing, that it is hard to see Everton stopping them,” said Lawrenson to BBC Sport.

The former great Liverpool defender has made a bold prediction for Manchester City.

Guardiola’s side are fighting for the unprecedented quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Lawrenson thinks City will end up with a minimum two trophies, or maybe three.

He adds that winning the Champions League would be the toughest task, but they are capable of winning it. City, of course, are firm favourites to win the Premier League this season.

