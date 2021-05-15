FA Cup final: Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea vs Leicester

Chelsea will take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final clash at Wembley on Saturday.

Former Liverpool defender turned popular football pundit, Mark Lawrenson, has predicted a narrow 1-0 win for the Blues.





The popular pundit has suggested that it will be a close game, but he expects Chelsea to land their first trophy of the season. The Blues have also reached the finals of the Champions League where they will face Manchester City.

The Blues are heading into this game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat against the Gunners at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel made as many as seven changes to the starting line-up in that game which Lawrenson felt was way too many. However, the Blues are expected to field a strong side here.

Leicester, on the other hand, are heading into this match with loads of confidence after beating Manchester United at Old Trafford, however, that was against a weaker side.

The Foxes have picked up three wins and a draw from their last five games, but Lawrenson is still not convinced whether they can unsettle the Chelsea back-line on Saturday.

He has predicted Chelsea to create loads of chances, and it is up to them whether they can make full use of them.

“It will be close but, from what I’ve seen of Brendan Rodgers’ side in the past few weeks, I am not sure they have got enough about them to break down this Chelsea side,” said Lawrenson to BBC Sport.

“Having around 20,000 fans back inside Wembley will help, though, especially for whichever team falls behind and needs to be lifted to come back.

“I am still sticking with Chelsea to win it, though. They will create more chances, and they just have to take them.”

Both Chelsea and Leicester are also fighting for a place in the Premier League top four this season. Liverpool are four points behind the Blues having played a game less.

