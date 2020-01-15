Blog Competitions English Premier League FA Cup 2020: Results, Goals and Highlights from 3rd-Round Replay

15 January, 2020 English Premier League, FA Cup, Newcastle United, Tottenham

Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United progress to the next round after beating Middlesbrough and Rochdale respectively in the FA Cup 2020 third-round replay on Tuesday night.

The Magpies won 4-1 against Rochdale, with three goals coming in the first half. Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela scored for the north London club as they survived a late scare.

Elsewhere, Coventry City booked their place in the next round with a convincing win against Bristol Rovers, while Reading and Shrewsbury Town have also progressed. Here’s the FA Cup final result:

Newcastle vs Rochdale 

Brazilian striker Joelinton ended a 20-game goal drought to help the Magpies reach the FA Cup fourth round. The £40m summer signing from Hoffenheim scored the fourth goal for Steve Bruce’s side.

“Many, many players have come to the Premier League with big experience and find it a struggle,” said Bruce to BBC Sport. “So let’s hope it just gives him that bit of confidence which every striker needs.

“You saw the difference in him straight away. From the last five minutes to the first five minutes, you saw it straight away because he scored a goal.”

Newcastle United went ahead through Eoghan O’Connell’s own goal in the 17th minute. Matty Longstaff and Miguel Almiron found the net shortly afterwards to make it 3-0 at the break.

Joelinton sealed the game completely in Newcastle’s favour in the 82nd minute before Jordan Williams scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

Tottenham vs Middlesbrough 

A massive error at the back from goalkeeper Tomas Mejias gave Spurs the perfect start at home allowing Lo Celso to score after just two minutes.

Lamela doubled the lead after 15 minutes and the game looked relatively over.

Spurs fielded a relatively strong line-up that included the likes of Christian Eriksen and Harry Winks. Eriksen gave his shirt to a young Spurs fan after what could be his final appearance for the north London club.

Per Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian, Inter Milan have offered £8.5 million to sign the Danish midfielder who has informed the club that he wants to move to Italy.

Spurs made life difficult for themselves towards the end when George Saville made it 2-1 after 83 minutes. It set up a tense cup-game finale, but Spurs did just enough to hold on to the lead.

