FA Cup 2020: QuarterFinal Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

The 2020 FA Cup returns this Saturday with Manchester United facing Norwich City in the quarterfinal all-Premier League action blockbusters.

On Sunday, struggling Arsenal will take on Sheffield United. Leicester City will face Chelsea, while Newcastle United will battle against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.





Here’s the complete schedule, including score predictions and viewing information for each clash.

FA Cup QuarterFinal schedule

Saturday, 27th June: Norwich 1-2 Manchester United (17:30; BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, 28th June: Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal (13:00; BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate)

Leicester City 2-3 Chelsea (16:00; BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate)

Newcastle United 1-3 Man City (18:30; BBC One / BBC iPlayer)

If you’re in the United Kingdom, matches will be broadcasted on BBC and BT Sports platform. In the US, every match can be streamed via ESPN+. For more information on Live Stream, check here.

Norwich vs Manchester United

With the Canaries facing sure-shot relegation unless miracles take over from here on, a dream FA-Cup run would be the best consolation prize.

However, bereft of confidence and heading into this match on the back of three straight defeats, whether Norwich can produce ‘the romance of the FA Cup’ remains to be seen.

This has been arguably the most fluid and attractive #MUFC performance under Solskjaer for some time. Rashford and Martial sublime together and Pogba and Fernandes work well. Lots of encouraging signs. — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) June 24, 2020

They are up against a different Manchester United – a rejuvenated Manchester United. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes and the return of Paul Pogba has brought a new lease of life at the iconic club.

The Red Devils are heading into this match on the back of a 3-0 win against Sheffield United, and it should be another routine victory for them.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

With two back to back defeats after the restart, one would wonder if Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp could have fixed this side.

A win against Southampton could restore confidence in the side, though.

With possibly no European football in store for the Gunners next season, Mikel Arteta could at least end the season on a high by winning a trophy.

Sheffield United are also in a similar situation, failing to win their last three games in the Premier League. Chris Wilder’s side have punched above their weight, but are they running out of steam and ideas now?

Leicester City vs Chelsea

The two sides are evenly matched, and this promises to be a cracker. In the Premier League, Leicester City are four points above Chelsea, but the Blues have started well since the restart.

Felt good to be back out there, three points in the pocket and we keep going.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/EKn9wbjUgl — Willian (@willianborges88) June 21, 2020

However, Chelsea will face Manchester City first before playing the FA Cup tie. And the result of that game could have a huge impact.

The Foxes, meanwhile, have drawn both of their games since the restart.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

The lockdown break has given Manchester City a fresh perspective to carry forward with the rest of the season. The Premier League is gone, but they can still end up winning the FA Cup and the Champions League as well.

Stunning goal from the prodigiously talented @PhilFoden. He’s going to be one helluva player…and yes, he’ll be a regular feature next season. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 22, 2020

Newcastle have done well. While the talks of a potential takeover have taken all of the attention in the media, Steve Bruce has done a remarkable job in taking the club to Premier League safety.

The loss of Sergio Aguero is a huge blow for Guardiola but City have the depth and quality to progress further.