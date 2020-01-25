FA Cup 2020: Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs West Brom

West Ham will be looking to avoid their third defeat in their last four games when they take on Championship leaders West Brom in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.
After a fine start under David Moyes, the Hammers are going through a run of poor results, managing two defeats and a draw in their last three Premier League games.
Ahead of the match, David Moyes has confirmed that midfielder Robert Snodgrass and full-back Arthur Masuaku will not feature against the Baggies.
Angelo Ogbonna is a major doubt for the game, while Lukasz Fabianski, Felipe Anderson and Ryan Fredericks are already on the sidelines.
With Manuel Lanzini under-performing, Moyes has plenty to think about while picking his starting line-up.
This is an important game and the Hammers will be desperate to get back to winning ways.
Michail Antonio, who has recently returned to full fitness, should get a chance, and so should Pablo Fornals.
Many West Ham fans were left stunned that the 23-year-old wasn’t picked ahead of Lanzini in the last game.
Predicted West Ham starting XI vs West Brom: Randolph, Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fornals, Noble, Rice, Antonio, Lanzini, Haller.