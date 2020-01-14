FA Cup Fixtures 2020: 3rd-Round Replay Dates, Times, TV Schedule

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will be looking to progress from the third round replay of the 2019-20 FA Cup when they face Middlesbrough and Rochdale respectively on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Watford, rejuvenated under Nigel Pearson, will be eager to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup, when they face Tranmere away from home.
FA Cup: 3rd-Round Replay Fixtures
Blackpool vs Reading (19:45 BST)
Coventry vs Bristol Rovers (19:45 BST)
Newcastle United vs Rochdale (19:45 BST)
Shrewsbury Town vs Bristol City (19:45 BST)
Tranmere Rovers vs Watford (19:45 BST)
Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough (20:05 BST)
Carlisle United vs Cardiff City (19:45 BST)
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (19:45 BST)
FA Cup Draw: 4th Round Fixture and Schedule
Watford/Tranmere Rovers vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers/Manchester United
Hull City vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Middlesbrough/Tottenham Hotspur
QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
Northampton Town vs. Derby County
Brentford vs. Leicester City
Millwall vs. Sheffield United
Reading/Blackpool vs. Cardiff City/Carlisle United
West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion
Burnley vs. Norwich City
Bristol Rovers/Coventry City vs. Birmingham City
Manchester City vs. Fulham
Rochdale/Newcastle United vs. Oxford United
Portsmouth vs. Barnsley
Bristol City/Shrewsbury Town vs. Liverpool
The winner of Spurs vs Boro will face Southampton in the FA Cup 4th Round. Newcastle United will get a relatively easy opponent in Oxford United if they can beat Rochdale tonight.
It will be interesting to see who wins the Shrewsbury Town vs Bristol City battle, as the winner of the fixture will face European champions, Liverpool, next.
Defending champions Manchester City will host Fulham in the fourth round of the 2019-20 FA Cup, while Manchester United will face Watford or Tranmere Rovers if they can beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in their third-round replay.
Dates: Matches will be played between Friday, January 24 and Monday, January 27.
FA Cup: TV schedule
Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough: BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Man Utd v Wolves: BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate
Newcastle vs Rochdale
Dale held the Premier League side to a 1-1 draw at Spotland in the reverse fixture. At home, the Magpies should win but they are without a win in five games in all competitions, and have a lengthy injury list.
Team News: Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle were injured at the weekend and will not feature. Steve Bruce has also made it clear that Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey will not feature.
Tottenham vs Boro
Team News: Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele are still sidelined. Otherwise, Spurs have no fresh injury worries.
Britt Assombalonga and Daniel Ayala are set to miss out for Middlesbrough because of ankle problems.
Manchester United vs Wolves
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side drew 0-0 against the Red Devils in the reverse fixture. Wolves are without a win in their last four games in all competitions.
Manchester United suffered a heavy 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in the EFL Cup, and will look to avoid another cup defeat. They are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 win against Norwich City in the Premier League last Saturday.