FA Cup Fixtures 2020: 3rd-Round Replay Dates, Times, TV Schedule

FA Cup Fixtures 2020: 3rd-Round Replay Dates, Times, TV Schedule

14 January, 2020 FA Cup, Manchester United, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will be looking to progress from the third round replay of the 2019-20 FA Cup when they face Middlesbrough and Rochdale respectively on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Watford, rejuvenated under Nigel Pearson, will be eager to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup, when they face Tranmere away from home.

 

FA Cup: 3rd-Round Replay Fixtures

Blackpool vs Reading (19:45 BST)

Coventry vs Bristol Rovers (19:45 BST)

Newcastle United vs Rochdale (19:45 BST)

Shrewsbury Town vs Bristol City (19:45 BST)

Tranmere Rovers vs Watford (19:45 BST)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough (20:05 BST)

Carlisle United vs Cardiff City (19:45 BST)

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (19:45 BST)

FA Cup Draw: 4th Round Fixture and Schedule 

Watford/Tranmere Rovers vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers/Manchester United

Hull City vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Middlesbrough/Tottenham Hotspur

QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Northampton Town vs. Derby County

Brentford vs. Leicester City

Millwall vs. Sheffield United

Reading/Blackpool vs. Cardiff City/Carlisle United

West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion

Burnley vs. Norwich City

Bristol Rovers/Coventry City vs. Birmingham City

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Rochdale/Newcastle United vs. Oxford United

Portsmouth vs. Barnsley

Bristol City/Shrewsbury Town vs. Liverpool

The winner of Spurs vs Boro will face Southampton in the FA Cup 4th Round. Newcastle United will get a relatively easy opponent in Oxford United if they can beat Rochdale tonight.

It will be interesting to see who wins the Shrewsbury Town vs Bristol City battle, as the winner of the fixture will face European champions, Liverpool, next.

Defending champions Manchester City will host Fulham in the fourth round of the 2019-20 FA Cup, while Manchester United will face Watford or Tranmere Rovers if they can beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in their third-round replay.

Dates: Matches will be played between Friday, January 24 and Monday, January 27.

FA Cup: TV schedule 

Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough: BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Man Utd v Wolves: BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

 

Live Stream Info: Read here 

Newcastle vs Rochdale 

Dale held the Premier League side to a 1-1 draw at Spotland in the reverse fixture. At home, the Magpies should win but they are without a win in five games in all competitions, and have a lengthy injury list.

Team News: Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle were injured at the weekend and will not feature. Steve Bruce has also made it clear that Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey will not feature.

Tottenham vs Boro 

Team News: Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele are still sidelined. Otherwise, Spurs have no fresh injury worries.

Britt Assombalonga and Daniel Ayala are set to miss out for Middlesbrough because of ankle problems.

Manchester United vs Wolves 

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side drew 0-0 against the Red Devils in the reverse fixture. Wolves are without a win in their last four games in all competitions.

Manchester United suffered a heavy 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in the EFL Cup, and will look to avoid another cup defeat. They are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 win against Norwich City in the Premier League last Saturday.

