Ezri Konsa and Douglas Luiz could be set for new deals at Aston Villa

Aston Villa could look to tie some of their talented young players down to new long term deals in the coming months.

According to Express and Star, Douglas Luiz and Ezri Konsa are in line for new contracts at the club.





Both players have been excellent for Aston Villa this season and they have massive futures ahead of them.

Aston Villa must do everything in their power to hold onto these players and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the two players to commit their long term futures to the club.

Douglas Luiz has been linked with a return to Manchester City and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can hold onto him beyond this season.

The defensive midfielder has been a key member of Dean Smith’s starting lineup this season. He has managed to adapt to the Premier League this year and he is showing his immense talent week in week out.

The former Manchester City player has managed to break into the Brazil national team set up as well.

Similarly, Ezri Konsa is of the most talented young defenders in England right now and he has been highly impressive for Aston Villa this season.

The youngster is yet to reach his peak and he is likely to get better with experience and regular first-team football.

There is no doubt that the Aston Villa defender has the potential to be a future England international.

Recently Aston Villa agreed on a new deal with John McGinn and they had agreed on new contracts with the likes of Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish in the past.

It is evident that Aston Villa are committed to keeping the core group of players together for the long run and the fans will be delighted with this approach from the club.

Here is what the fans had to say about the reports.

European football on the way baby 😭😭 — MYLO ₉⁹₉ (@mylokieran) December 15, 2020

Sign the new contracts fellas! UTV! pic.twitter.com/vNMo1grCu0 — Jonathan Ridgway (@AVFCJono) December 15, 2020

Let’s goooooooo boys, if we can tie them down long term it’s looking Gucci tbh — Marty G (@martyg97bruv) December 16, 2020

😍😍 — Little Miss Bunny 🐰 (@AVFCbunny) December 15, 2020

Konsa needs a lifetime contract — 🃏𝙰𝚟𝚏𝚌𝙹𝚡𝚜𝚑🦇 (@AvfcJxsh1) December 16, 2020

Oh yes 😍😍 — R (@brazilianwizard) December 15, 2020