Ezgjan Alioski reacts to Leeds United win vs Aston Villa on Twitter

Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Whites won against Aston Villa on Sunday.
The 26-year-old started the game and played the full 90 minutes as Leeds earned a 3-2 win in a pulsating thriller in the Championship clash at Villa Park.
Alioski, who has often come under criticism for his performances this season, produced a fantastic performance against Villa, and Leeds fans have praised him heavily on Twitter.
Marcelo Bielsa has kept faith in him throughout, and this has been one of his best performances this season. This is what he tweeted:
So proud of everyone today. Go down 2-0 away against Aston Villa is not easy but we never gave up and thats why we are so strong! Thanks for your support today and Merry Christmas to the whole Leeds-family! 🍀 #LeedsUnited #mot #NeverGiveUp #ea10 pic.twitter.com/cL2ue6GDcV
— Ezgjan Alioski (@ezgjanalioski) December 23, 2018
Here are some of the best responses from the Leeds fans:
You were great today fella. MOT
— Paul LUFC (@pistol1603) December 23, 2018
Well played pal, you put hell of a shift in today 👍
— andy cole (@andrewcole24) December 23, 2018
Fair play mate you take your stick but your work rate is something else, thought you where class today, just one thing, give them a few yards will you and start your runs a bit later 😂😂what a win lad!!
— Tom Micklethwaite-C (@TomMix66) December 23, 2018
Well played today Ezgjan, you never stop running and fighting for the Team. Merry Christmas to you too 👍#mot
— Ryan (@RyanLUFC91) December 23, 2018
You were absolutely class today Alioski! 👌🏼👊🏻
— 🦁🦁🦁 Chaz Cole (@chaz_coleman) December 23, 2018
Best game I’ve seen you play mate well done
— •Aaron (@Aaron_Peecs) December 23, 2018
Leeds went two nil down at the break, with goals coming from Tammy Abraham and Conor Hourihane.
However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side showed great fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude, as they came from behind to secure all three points.
Jack Clarke and Pontus Jansson scored in the second half to level to scoreline before Kemar Roofe scored deep in the stoppage time to earn all three points.