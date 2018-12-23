Blog Competitions English Championship Ezgjan Alioski reacts to Leeds United win vs Aston Villa on Twitter

Ezgjan Alioski reacts to Leeds United win vs Aston Villa on Twitter

23 December, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United winger Ezgjan Alioski has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Whites won against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The 26-year-old started the game and played the full 90 minutes as Leeds earned a 3-2 win in a pulsating thriller in the Championship clash at Villa Park.

Alioski, who has often come under criticism for his performances this season, produced a fantastic performance against Villa, and Leeds fans have praised him heavily on Twitter.

Marcelo Bielsa has kept faith in him throughout, and this has been one of his best performances this season. This is what he tweeted:

Here are some of the best responses from the Leeds fans:

Leeds went two nil down at the break, with goals coming from Tammy Abraham and Conor Hourihane.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side showed great fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude, as they came from behind to secure all three points.

Jack Clarke and Pontus Jansson scored in the second half to level to scoreline before Kemar Roofe scored deep in the stoppage time to earn all three points.

