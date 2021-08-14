Excuses won’t wash – Chelsea manager is under the cosh after huge outlay

Chelsea head into the new Premier League season with the weight of expectations hanging over them.

Winning the Champions League re-established the Blues as genuine big hitters in European football.

Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as manager in January transformed the club’s fortunes, with the German quickly highlighting Frank Lampard’s deficiencies.

However, the German now has to prove that he can consistently deliver success.

SL View

Tuchel quickly unravelled the mess left behind by Lampard to guide Chelsea to an unlikely Champions League success.

However, winning the Premier League will require the Blues to be consistent over a 38-game season and that is a different challenge.

Shelling out nearly £100 million to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Chelsea demonstrates that the club wants to win the league.

If the Belgian striker delivers what is expected of him, Tuchel’s side should mount a serious bid to claim the Premier League crown next season.

An early-season goal drought from Lukaku could crank up the pressure on Tuchel – given the outlay, the Belgian striker has to deliver.

Lukaku has restored his reputation in Serie A over the past couple of seasons – continuing in the same vein will be crucial to Tuchel’s hopes of remaining at Chelsea.

