Ex-Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas worried about Rangers’ form

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas has revealed that he is concerned about the rise of Rangers this season.
Nicholas believes that Rangers have improved a lot under Steven Gerrard and they have the momentum with them right now. He added that the Ibrox outfit are likely to make it difficult for Celtic in the title race.
He said: “I’ve said since day one there’s a genuine title challenge there. Rangers last season may have won that game against St Johnstone 1-0 or 2-0; now they are going to Europe, getting results, thrashing teams domestically and momentum is growing. They are a giant club and now they’ve got an iconic manager. There’s no doubt Gerrard has improved the quality – now they are starting to gel and starting to believe. Rangers lost seven league games at home last season – that will not happen this season. They will have a much better record, which means they will close the gap on Celtic. Celtic are playing poorly, Rangers have momentum. For the neutrals, it absolutely makes things interesting but as a Celtic man I am concerned – seriously concerned.”
It will be interesting to see if Rangers can push Celtic for the title this season. They have started the season very well but there is no doubt that Celtic have more quality.
However, Brendan Rodgers’ men are going through a rough patch right now. If they do not improve their performances soon, a title challenge could prove to be difficult this season.
Rangers fans will be delighted to hear these comments from an ex-Celtic player. Their improvement this season has been quite remarkable and they deserve the plaudits coming their way.
Celtic will be expected to win the title once again this season especially with the quality at their disposal. Rodgers needs to figure out a way to get the season back on track soon.