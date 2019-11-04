Ex-Celtic star Tony Watt showers praise on Rangers’ James Tavernier

Rangers booked their place in the Scottish League Cup final with a 3-0 victory against Hearts in Sunday’s semifinals at Hampden Park, and will now face Celtic next month.
Filip Helander’s strike on the stroke of half-time and a second-half brace from Alfredo Morelos ensured the Light Blues won a Cup semi-final at the sixth time of asking, and skipper James Tavernier played a huge role.
The right-back set up one of Morelos’ goals – his 10th assist across all competitions this term – and former Celtic hero Tony Watt was full of praises for him, reacting thus on Twitter:
Regardless of the stick Tavernier gets. He must be a strikers dream to play alongside 👍 sets up so many chances
— Tony Watt (@32watto_) November 3, 2019
With 20 assists last term, Tavernier is without a doubt a huge source of goals for Steven Gerrard’s side, but he has come under criticism in recent weeks.
The 28-year-old was poor in the Europa League defeat by Young Boys last month while he also missed his third penalty of the season during last weekend’s narrow win against Motherwell.
Tavernier remains a fine player in terms of his attacking abilities, but he has to improve his defensive game, and doing so will make him one of the most sought-after full-backs on the planet.