Ex-Arsenal manager George Graham says they are still short on quality

Arsenal secured their 19th Premier League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United last night at the Emirates.
The result boosted their top-four chances as they moved to third in the log, and with only seven games left in the campaign, Unai Emery’s side will be brimming with confidence going forward.
The Gunners have to beat Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea to the two remaining Champions League spots available, with Liverpool and Manchester City set to finish in top-two, and while former manager George Graham believes the Emirates Stadium outfit have a very good chance of finishing in top-four, he believes they are still a little short on real quality.
“I have seen Arsenal recently, and they have been excellent without the ball, and I think that happens on the training pitch,” Graham told Love Sport Radio.
“You can just see there is a lot more enthusiasm, there is a lot more drive, one of the papers this morning was talking about the mentality of the Arsenal team.
“I think it is very very strong but they are still a little short on real quality if they want to get to the top four. Saying that I think they have a very good chance of getting into the top four.”
Arsenal have now won 14 of their 17 home league games, drawing two and losing just once, but their form on the road hasn’t been impressive, with just five wins in 14 games.
They have lost five and managed to draw four, and with visits to Everton, Watford, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City and Burnley still left, Emery’s men must quickly arrest their poor run of form away from home if they are to finish in top four.
As Graham rightly pointed out, it all boils down to quality and Arsenal players must prove they have what it takes to edge others out as the top-four race goes right down to the wire.