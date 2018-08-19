Everton’s Theo Walcott sends a message to Southampton

Everton picked up a 2-1 win over Southampton yesterday thanks to goals from Theo Walcott and Richarlison.
The Merseyside outfit have made a good start to their season with 4 points out of a possible 6 so far.
Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott scored the opening goal of the game on the 15th minute and the Brazilian forward Richarlison doubled Everton’s advantage on the 31st minute. Walcott set up the second goal for his teammate.
Danny Ings scored early on in the second half but the home side held on to secure the three points in the end.
Theo Walcott took to Twitter to send out a message to the Everton fans after the game. He also sent out a message to his former club Southampton.
The Everton winger wished his former club well for the season ahead.
His tweet read: “Great performance from the lads and our fans today! Happy to get my first goal of the campaign as well. Good luck to my old club @SouthamptonFC for the rest of the season”.
The fans would have been delighted with Walcott’s match-winning display anyway but his classy gesture towards Southampton will further endear him to the fans.