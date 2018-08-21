Everton’s Richarlison is targeting the Premier League Golden Boot Award

Everton star Richarlison has admitted that he is hoping to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot award.
The 21-year-old arrived at Goodison Park this summer in a £40 million deal from Watford.
Richarlison told UOL Esporte: “I feel more prepared, I already know the rhythm and style of the Premier League, which helps me on the way to the achievements. I want to be the top scorer of the league, take Everton back to the Champions League and reach the Brazilian national team.”
Many questioned whether the Toffees were making a good move by signing the Brazilian for £40 million. He proved to be inconsistent during the second half of last season with the Hornets.
However, he has managed to live up to his price tag so far with two brilliant performances against Wolves and Southampton.
Richarlison struck a brace during Everton’s 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He followed that up by netting once on Saturday as Marco Silva’s side recorded a 2-1 victory against Southampton.
The youngster has shown that he is a quality talent. Richarlison clearly has all the makings of a superstar but he will need to be consistent this season.
Judging by his performances so far, the Evertonians can certainly be excited.
It so happened that Richarlison excelled during the first half of last season when Silva was in charge of the Hornets. Silva’s departure coincided with the Brazilian’s dip in form. Now that the player is reunited with Marco Silva, he could be set for great things.