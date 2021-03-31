Everton’s Richarlison details frosty relationship with Liverpool’s Thiago

Everton forward Richarlison has revealed there is some bad blood between him and Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The Toffees faced off against Liverpool at Goodison Park in October, drawing the game 2-2 following a controversial disallowed goal for Jordan Henderson in added time.





During the clash, Richarlison was sent-off following a poor tackle on Liverpool’s Thiago.

The Brazilian went in with his studs up, catching Thiago high on the shin and was given his marching orders.

Richarlison has claimed that he reached out to Thiago on social media to apologise for the tackle.

However, when Thiago chose to ignore his message, the Everton man was not too happy.

“He only saw it. I said, ‘I’m going to delete this message too since he doesn’t want to reply’, Richarlison explained to journalist Thiago Asmar during a YouTube live stream.

“Then I went there and deleted it. He didn’t answer, no.

“Then there was the derby now, at their home, he didn’t look at my face, I didn’t look at him, either. The game goes on. He ignored the Pigeon (Richarlison’s nickname).”

SL View – How good can Richarlison be for Everton?

Richarlison has been somewhat of an enigma at the Toffees this season.

The Brazilian impressed fans in the last campaign, scoring 13 league goals and proving to be one of Everton’s best players.

However, Richarlison has found it more difficult this time around.

The forward only managed one league goal before the turn of the year but has now found some form with four league goals in Everton’s last six matches.

At times Richarlison looks like a nightmare to defend against, as he was in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Other times, he can be frustrating to watch and have little effect on any given match.

While no one can deny that Richarlison has bags of ability and potential, he must start harnessing that soon if Everton are to achieve their Champions League ambitions.

Read: Carlo Ancelotti outlines where his Everton side must improve.