Everton’s Mason Holgate set for lengthy lay-off

Everton have been dealt a major injury blow.

According to their manager Carlo Ancelotti, defender Mason Holgate may be sidelined for longer than first thought.





The 23-year-old missed the Premier League opener against Tottenham with a toe injury and he was expected to return soon. However, scans have shown that the player could face a potential six-week lay-off.

It will be interesting to see how Everton cope with his absence. Holgate managed to establish himself as a key player for the Toffees last season and he is expected to play a big role for them this season.

Everton will be hoping to push for European qualification and they will need players like Holgate in top form.

After the 1-0 win over Spurs on Sunday, Ancelotti said: “There is no update. We are where we said when he had the injury, that it was for 8-12 weeks.”

It remains to be seen whether Everton decide to bring in a defender before the window closes now. They have been linked with Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori and they tried to sign Gabriel before he joined Arsenal earlier this summer.

Here is how the Everton fans have reacted to the injury blow earlier.

That’s a big blow. Need to urgently get some pace in at CB. Also a RB. Need more natural width imo with Rich more central. Rest of this transfer window is key. Only one game, but we’re more attractive to top players now than for years, and we got James a week ago! Spend now 👍 — Lord of The Manor of Goodison (@BufordTJustice) September 14, 2020

New CB cover needed then — TommyDumb (@TommyBumdell) September 14, 2020

What a blow to our defense. I think this will cause us to keep Braithwaite and not send him on loan. Maybe we’d even keep Bowler here as well. Hopefully Mason and JPG come back at the same time😢 — Matt Adams (@MatatAdamz) September 14, 2020

If were aiming to finish higher than 6/7 we need a centre half in this window — michael skillen (@SkillenMichael) September 14, 2020

Oh no that’s awful. Heal quickly and stay strong son 💙 — Jeff We Bee #Socialist✊🏻 (@beesdontfly) September 14, 2020