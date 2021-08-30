Everton working to sign Salomon Rondon

Everton are hoping to sign Salomon Rondon before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

According to Liverpool Echo, Rafael Benitez is keen on a reunion with the Venezuelan striker having worked with him at Newcastle United in the past.

The Toffees have been linked with a move for the Porto winger Luis Diaz as well but a move for the Colombian has not materialised yet.

It is no secret that Everton will have to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit and Rondon could prove to be a quality short term option for them.

The 31-year-old Venezuelan striker has played in the Premier League before with Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion. The player knows English football well and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Goodison Park.

Currently, the Toffees are overly reliant on Dominic Calvert-Lewin to lead the line and score goals consistently. The England international could use some help in the attack and Rondon could share the goalscoring burden alongside him.

The 82-cap Venezuelan international is in the final year of his contract with Dalian and he could be available for a reasonable price. Apparently, the Premier League side are prepared to offer him a two-year deal and they are hoping to sort out the move by tomorrow’s deadline.

