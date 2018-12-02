Everton won’t make transfer decision on Jagielka in January – opinion

Everton defender Phil Jagielka is out of contract next summer and is unlikely to be offered a new deal at Goodison Park given his lack of playing time this season. The 36-year-old has been a terrific servant for the Toffees, but now he finds himself behind Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate in the pecking order.
Jagielka is likely to be linked with a number of clubs in January, potentially in the form of short-term loan moves, but it appears more likely that Everton will retain his services for the remainder of the campaign. The England international has made 380 appearances in all competitions since his 2007-move from Sheffield United and has plenty to offer off the pitch as captain.
Marco Silva may yet need Jagielka in an injury crisis, so he wouldn’t want to lose such an influential figure from the squad. The 36-year-old has only featured twice this season and isn’t currently making the matchday squad, but there appears to be no bad blood based on the manager’s comments.
It’s hard to see Everton selling the out-of-contract player in January. Instead, Jagielka may be allowed to run his deal down at the club and then be given a send-off when the season comes to a close.
Stats from Transfermarkt.