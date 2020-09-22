Everton, Wolves and Newcastle keen on Santiago Arias

Everton have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias for a while now.

Apparently, the 28 year old is not a key player for the Spanish club and they are looking to cash in on him this summer.





According to a AS (h/t Sportwitness), Newcastle and Wolves have joined the race for the right back as well.

It will be interesting to see where the Colombian defender ends up eventually.

Arias needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he could certainly get that opportunity at a club like Everton. The Toffees need to sign a long term replacement for Seamus Coleman and the Colombian certainly fits the profile.

It is a similar case with Newcastle and Wolves who are looking to sign a right back as well. However, Wolverhampton Wanderers are thought to be closing in on Nelson Semedo and it seems highly unlikely that they will bring in two right backs in one summer.

It seems that Newcastle and Everton could battle it out for the 28-year-old’s signature in the coming weeks.

Everton director Marcel Brands knows the player well from his time at PSV and that could help Everton lure the defender to Goodison Park this summer.