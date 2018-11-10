Everton without Kenny & Zouma for Chelsea clash, Baines returns, late test for McCarthy & Richarlison

Everton will be without two players for Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea – Jonjoe Kenny (knock) and Kurt Zouma (ineligible to face parent club). The Toffees will also give late fitness tests to James McCarthy and Richarlison ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge. Leighton Baines has recently returned, however, and will be available for selection.
Kenny has made six appearances in all competitions for Everton this season, last featuring against Leicester City on October 6. He’s since missed three of the Blues’ meetings against Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion and isn’t likely to return until after the international break.
McCarthy could make the matchday squad, although Marco Silva will be mindful of his lack of match fitness given his lengthy injury layout. The midfielder recently returned for a midweek friendly and put in a decent performance.
Richarlison also faces a fitness test ahead of the Chelsea clash, so Silva is likely to make a late call on his availability. Everton don’t play until Sunday afternoon, so that gives the likes of McCarthy and Richarlison more chance of getting the nod.
Chelsea (2nd) are favourites to pick up all three points at home, with Maurizio Sarri’s side boasting three wins and a draw from their last four games. Everton (9th) are no slouches, however, with the Toffees coming off the back of four wins in five.
