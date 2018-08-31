Everton winger Ademola Lookman to stay put

Everton winger Ademola Lookman was chased by RB Leipzig throughout the summer.
The German club were keen to sign the 20-year-old winger after he impressed on loan there during the second half of last season.
They have had two bids rejected during the summer and were even ready to submit a mouth-watering bid of over £25m plus add-ons for the winger.
Everton were holding out for a deal in excess of £28m. In the end, the club decided to keep hold of the player.
“I don’t like to talk every day about [his future.] I have already told you and told him about what I believe about his qualities,” said Silva, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.
“Our decision is already made. He is staying of course in our plans. He is our player and needs to work to take his position in our squad.”
Lookman is a talented young player and he could become a top player under the tutelage of Silva. Leipzig could have provided him regular game time, but it seems Lookman features in the long-term plans of Silva.
Everton have shown great willingness to keep hold of him, and it is up to the player now to work hard and impress his boss.