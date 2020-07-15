Everton willing to pay the asking price for Jean-Clair Todibo

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with Everton for weeks now.

The latest report from Sport (via Sportwitness) claims that the player has an offer from the Toffees. However, they are not the only ones after the defender. Roma are thought to be keen and they have sent an offer for the player as well.





Apparently, Everton are willing to pay Barcelona’s asking price for the player and they have an advantage in the transfer chase.

The Toffees have signed players from Barcelona recently and the two clubs have a good relationship. That could help the Premier League side land Todibo this summer.

Todibo was on loan at Schalke this past season and he has shown his quality in the Bundesliga. He could prove to be a quality long-term addition to Ancelotti’s defence. The Italian could coach him into a top-class defender.

He is unlikely to get too many first-team chances at Camp Nou next season and a move away from Barcelona would be ideal for Todibo. Everton could be the perfect next step in his career right now.

It will be interesting to see if Everton and Barcelona can agree on a deal and wrap up the transfer in the coming weeks.