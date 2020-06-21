Everton will have to pay €22m plus bonuses for Gabriel Magalhaes

Everton have been linked with Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes over the past few weeks.

The 22-year-old centre back is highly talented and Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring him to England this summer.





Everton need defensive reinforcements and Gabriel would be a long-term solution for them. He could partner the likes of Yerry Mina or Michael Keane at the heart of Everton’ defence next season.

Despite his young age, he has shown ample maturity with Lille this season and he could make a big difference to Everton’s side. Furthermore, Ancelotti is a world-class coach who would help him settle in and improve.

As per L’Equipe (via Sportslens), the Toffees will have to pay €22m (£19.9m) plus bonuses for the player if they want to sign him. For a club with Everton’s resources, that should not be a problem at all.

The Premier League side are perfectly capable of paying that amount. Furthermore, €22m plus bonuses could prove to be a bargain in today’s market for a player of Gabriel’s talent.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can agree on a fee with the French outfit soon. Gabriel is likely to be tempted to play for a world-class coach like Ancelotti in the Premier League. Therefore, convincing him to join won’t be too difficult.