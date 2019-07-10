Everton will have to pay £31m for Moise Kean

Everton have been linked with a move for the Juventus striker Moise Kean this summer.
According to Daily Mail, the Toffees will have to pay £31m to sign him.
Juventus will look to tie him down to a new deal before selling him and they want a buyback clause as well.
It will be interesting to see if Everton agree to their demands.
Kean is a world-class talent and he could be Everton’s next Lukaku. £31m is a reasonable price to pay for a player of his ability.
Marco Silva needs a quality number nine to lead his attack and Richarlison is not that player. The Brazilian is excellent but he thrives in a free role.
Playing him alongside a more recognised striker could help get the best out of him as well.
Moise Kean could transform Everton’s attack next season and it will be interesting to see if the Toffees manage to get the deal over the line now.
The 19-year-old scored 8 goals for Juventus last term and he is one of the most talented young players around Europe. It would be quite a coup if the Merseyside outfit manage to pull this off.
Would love us to sign Moise Kean but i cant help feel its Mino Raiola using us to get him a new contract
— El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) July 8, 2019
I wouldn’t be interested in that low of a buyback clause
— Toffee Targets (@ToffeeTargets) July 9, 2019
A bigger sell on or a smaller transfer would make more sense. People do forget it worked well for Deulofeu
— Josh O’C (@toffeejoc) July 9, 2019
Again, what do we lose in that scenario? Nothing we currently have. We get a top young talent for a season and get paid 9 mil to have him.
— Sebastian Ferns (@sebastian_ferns) July 9, 2019
Give them first crack if we sell on, or much higher buyback
— EterIbbs (@faramire) July 9, 2019