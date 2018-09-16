Everton vs West Ham United confirmed starting line-ups

Everton host West Ham United on Sunday aiming to build on their solid start to the Premier League season.
The Toffees head into the game 7th in the table having won one and drawn three of their opening four matches.
It’s been a different story for West Ham who have lost four-out-of-four this term.
The Toffees recorded a 4-0 victory at Goodison Park in last season’s corresponding game, but the Hammers gained their revenge with a 3-1 success in the reverse fixture.
Everton have dominated recent meetings between the two sides, losing just three of the last 23 games between them.
The home side are priced at 21/20 to win the game, with West Ham on offer at 12/5 and the draw available at 5/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
👕 | Team news is in! #EFCmatchday
🔙 @IGanaGueye returns
✅ @jonjoekenny8 starts
🇮🇸 Sigurdsson captain pic.twitter.com/dVs7MiEesm
— Everton (@Everton) September 16, 2018
Yarmolenko makes his first PL start! 💪 pic.twitter.com/yBUL9yEloc
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 16, 2018