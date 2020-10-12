Everton were prepared to pay Sergio Romero £100,000 per week

Everton tried to sign Sergio Romero from Manchester United on deadline day but the Red Devils refused to sell him.

According to the Athletic, Everton we’re willing to pay a £2 million fee for the 96-cap Argentine international.





Furthermore, they were willing to pay his wages of around £100,000 per week as well.

Apparently, Manchester United were holding out for £8 million for the keeper.

The Argentine goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the return of Dean Henderson from his loan spell and he is unlikely to play often this season.

The 33 year old was recently left out of Manchester United’s Champions League squad and it would have been ideal for him if he had left before the transfer window closed.

Everton need to bring in proper competition for Jordan Pickford and Romero would have been a quality signing for them on a bargain.

The player is thought to be frustrated with Manchester United’s decision and it will be interesting to see if Everton return for him with an offer in January now.

The 33 year old has just one year left on his current contract and Manchester United should look to cash in on him during the January transfer window.