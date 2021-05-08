Everton weighing up a bid for Sander Berge

Everton are thought to be weighing up a summer transfer bid for the Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are thought to be keen on the Norway international as well.





Sheffield United are expected to drop down to the Championship this season and a clause in the midfielder’s contract will allow him to leave for a fee of £35 million.

Everton could certainly use a quality box to box midfielder like Berge and the 23-year-old has the potential to develop into a key player for them.

The 6 feet 4-inch midfielder can play in a holding role as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for Carlo Ancelotti if the Toffees manage to secure his services in the summer.

Berge has been exceptional for the Blades this season and manager Chris Wilder described him as the club’s best player by a country mile earlier on in the season.

It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can fend off the competition from the Gunners and secure the 23-year-old’s services this summer.

Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg has worked with the midfielder during their time together at Genk and he described Berge as a player who is mature, intelligent and has the potential to become a future leader.

He said: “He is already very mature. He is intelligent, reads the game well, and takes the initiative. He has the potential to become a future leader.”

The 23-year-old will be hoping to continue in the Premier League and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

Read: Everton keen on former Premier League midfielder.