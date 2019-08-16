Everton vs Watford injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Everton host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday aiming to prove they are genuine top-six contenders this term.
The Toffees have strengthened their squad this summer but were unimpressive on the opening weekend as they laboured to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.
Fabian Delph is a doubtful with a thigh injury, while Andre Gomes is being assessed after undergoing a scan on the ankle issue that forced him off at half-time last Saturday.
Moise Kean will hope to be handed a start following his summer move from Juventus.
Marco’s Silva’s side lacked a cutting edge at Palace and he may be tempted to start the striker.
Leighton Baines and Alex Iwobi could also come into contention, although both are likely to be amongst the substitutes.
Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is definitely ruled out after being shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Luka Milivojevic at Selhurst Park.
Watford are on a recovery mission at Goodison Park after being thumped 3-0 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.
Danny Welbeck is still unavailable as he battles back from a long-term ankle injury, but new record signing Ismaila Sarr could make his debut for the Hornets.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Gbamin, Gomes, Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Kean.
Watford: Foster, Femenia, Dawson, Cathcart, Holebas, Doucoure, Capoue, Sarr, Deulofeu, Gray, Deeney.